Feds seeking Trump rioter who allegedly wants to sell Nancy Pelosi's laptop to Russians
Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS

Federal authorities have obtained an arrest warrant for a Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, woman they suspect may have stolen House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the Jan. 6 Capitol siege with the intent of selling the device to Russia's foreign intelligence services. In an affidavit filed late Sunday evening, agents said they were contacted by the former romantic partner of Riley June Williams, 22, who recognized her in footage shot during the insurrectionist attack by the British network ITV. Williams' ex also reported having seen other video showing Williams pocketing the computer from Pelos...