Feds seeking Trump rioter who allegedly wants to sell Nancy Pelosi's laptop to Russians

According to a report from The Guardian, a very private billionaire funder of conservative causes who lives in Pennsylvania expressed dismay with Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) for attempting to subvert the will of the voters and throw out votes to keep Donald Trump in office. Hawley, who is facing demands that he resign over his stunt on Jan. 6th where he objected to certifying the Electoral College votes after insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol, has already lost support from major newspapers in Missouri as well as a wealthy donor who helped him get his start in politics.

<p>Now he can add donor Jeffrey Yass, the co-founder of Susquehanna International Group, to the list of conservatives who are still reeling over the events on Jan. 6th. </p><p>Yass has has donated tens of millions of dollars to hard-right groups. The Guardian reports that Yass "donated about $30m to conservative Super Pacs in the 2020 election cycle, making him the eighth-largest donor in the election, according to data compiled by the Center for Responsive Politics."</p><p>According to the report, a former stockbroker who has known the billionaire for over three decades noticed that Yass had contributed to Hawley and emailed him about it.</p><p>In an interview, Laura Goldman explained, "I approached Jeff Yass upset after reading the Guardian's article [about his involvement in donations] because I was shocked he would allow my vote and the vote of his neighbors to possibly be invalidated by politicians to whom he gives millions of dollars."</p><p>She added, "Yass lives here. He knows local politicians … he could simply call them and ask questions if he thought the election results were funky, which they absolutely were not. He doesn't need Josh Hawley, a senator from <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/missouri" target="_blank">Missouri</a>, or Ted Cruz, a senator from Texas, to question the election results in the state that he has lived almost 40 years."</p><p>Yass responded, "Do you think anyone knew Hawley was going to do that?" before adding, "Sometimes politicians deceive their donors."</p><p>In a series of tweets, which can be seen below, Goldman added that Yass does not believe the election was stolen and that Joe Biden "won the election legitimately."</p><p>You can see the tweets below:</p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e813d483dc043eabdc66d0230c5e63b4" id="3d16b"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1350589773367357440"><div style="margin:1em 0">More importantly, Jeff Yass refused to answer if he requested the senators, members of the house, or the… https://t.co/6t0wDP36CB</div> — Laura Goldman (@Laura Goldman)<a href="https://twitter.com/laurasgoldman/statuses/1350589773367357440">1610840669.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="468856538650bcaeab9d33a7ef3b38ae" id="42ccd"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1350593632928231424"><div style="margin:1em 0">#billionaire Jeff Yass knows that #JoeBiden won the election legitimately. He wrote: To be clear- I don’t think the… https://t.co/9rupKay0j4</div> — Laura Goldman (@Laura Goldman)<a href="https://twitter.com/laurasgoldman/statuses/1350593632928231424">1610841589.0</a></blockquote></div>