'I'm not announcing anything' says Dianne Feinstein an hour after announcing she won't seek re-election in 2024

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) will not seek re-election in 2024 after more than 30 years in the U.S. Senate.

The 89-year-old senator and former San Francisco mayor had served in the Senate since 1992, and she had been considered Walter Mondale's running mate in 1984 and asked by then-president Bill Clinton to run for California governor, but in recent years had been dogged by questions about her health.

"I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends," Feinstein said in a statement sent from her U.S. Senate office and posted to her official website.



But during a brief interview Tuesday afternoon with Raw Story on Capitol Hill, Feinstein said she has not made an announcement about retiring from the Senate.

"Oh, no, I'm not announcing anything. I will one day," Feinstein told Raw Story, about an hour after her office released the statement on her decision not to seek re-election.



Feinstein's office could not immediately be reached for comment.

Feinstein this year has twice changed the timeline of her decision of whether to seek re-election.

In January, Feinstein told Raw Story that she wouldn't make her decision until 2024 — potentially a year away. Then, she backtracked, saying she'd announce sometime this spring.

Two Democratic lawmakers, Reps. Adam Schiff and Katie Porter, have already announced they will run for Feinstein's seat next year.

“Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives," Feinstein said. "Each of us was sent here to solve problems. That’s what I’ve done for the last 30 years, and that’s what I plan to do for the next two years. My thanks to the people of California for allowing me to serve them.”

This story has been updated to include an interview with Feinstein.