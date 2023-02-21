Fifth grade student at Va. school where 6-year-old shot teacher is removed for threatening to ‘pop some bullets’

"2nd Petition denied. Moving on to plan C," wrote Brunson. "We have been working long and hard on these strategies and there are more to come. We understand this to be a possible long but worthy goal. The result is that everyone in this nation will have the peace of mind that comes from knowing that the candidate of their choice will be bound by their oath to protect the rights and freedom of the people they represent."

Brunson did not clarify any details of what their new plan is, and simply said he would reveal more details "in the next few days."

The Supreme Court has now refused to hear this case two times, which alleged that the members of Congress who approved the presidential electors violated their oaths of office by not sufficiently investigating various election fraud conspiracy theories. The first rejection took place in January, but the brothers appealed their decision.

There is no evidence to support the claim that the election was rigged or fraudulent.

This comes after a series of fruitless efforts by MyPillow CEO and election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell to "petition" the Supreme Court to reinstate Trump, which he hyped for several months only for the effort to go nowhere. Lindell currently faces a defamation lawsuit from elections equipment company Dominion Voting Systems.