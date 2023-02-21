Fifth grade student at Va. school where 6-year-old shot teacher is removed for threatening to ‘pop some bullets’
Students return to Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, on Jan. 30, 2023, for the first time since a 6- year-old shot his teacher three weeks earlier. - Daily Press (Newport News, Va.)/Daily Press/TNS

A fifth grader at Richneck Elementary, the same Virginia school where a 6-year-old shot and wounded his teacher, was removed from class after threatening to “pop some bullets,” officials said. Karen Lynch, an administrator on special assignment at Richneck, confirmed the safety issue in a letter sent out to parents Monday night. She said the threat came over the weekend in a series of text messages between a group of fifth grade students, including one who went on to report the exchange to his parents. “One of the students stated that they would ‘pop some bullets’ and tell someone to shoot up ...