'A fighting chance': MSNBC hosts show how one GOP rival could beat Trump

Donald Trump is unlikely to be upended in the fight for the Republican nomination for president in 2024, but two hosts from MSNBC have outlined one way it could happen.

It's not Ron DeSantis who could potentially beat Trump, the ex-president who frequently posts various polls showing his substantial lead, but Nikki Haley, according to Chris Hayes. The math to make it possible is not easy, however.

Hayes stated that, in order to give Haley a "fighting chance," all her non-Trump opponents would need to drop out of the race.

"I don’t think anyone is likely to beat Trump in the primary, but if everyone but Haley dropped out, she’d have at least a fighting chance," Hayes said on Wednesday.

Fellow MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan joined in the controversial conversation, pouring a little cold water on Hayes' thought.

"Per current 538 average, if *all* the candidates dropped out and then if *all* their supporters switched to Haley (very, very unlikely), Trump would still lead by double digits, 55 to 39," Hasan replied on Wednesday. "I guess that’s a fighting chance but I actually suspect it’d be more like 65 to 29."

Hayes replied:

"Yeah I mean he’d still be the heavy favorite, but I’d be curious about what those dynamics would look like."