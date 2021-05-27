Idaho cop who mocked LeBron James on Tiktok fired for 'continued policy violations'

On Thursday, KTVB reported that a police officer in Bellevue, Idaho who posted a viral TikTok video mocking athlete LeBron James has been terminated from his position.

The video, which showed Deputy Marshal Nate Silvester asking to have James call him as he watched an imaginary Black man commit a stabbing, sparked immediate controversy. The department put out a statement condemning the video at the time, but says the dismissal was due to "continued policy violations" and not a direct result of the video.

"Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns posted on the city's Facebook page Thursday morning that Bellevue Marshal deputy Nate Silvester was terminated effective May 27th, 2021. The mayor also confirmed the firing in a phone call with KTVB," said the report. "The mayor said during his shift in the week of May 20th, Silvester violated several clearly established city and state policing policies. This comes just weeks after Silvester was put on probation and given what is called a 'last chance agreement' with his superior officers. Because of his continued policy violations, he was let go, the mayor said."

"The mayor goes on to say that these latest policy violations have nothing to do with tone or tenor of his speech that he posts online," continued the report. "He was not terminated for the content of his speech. The decision made by commanders within the Bellevue Marshal's Office. The mayor added that neither he nor the city council had any influence on their decision to terminate Silvester."

