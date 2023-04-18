Fired Fox News producer says she has new evidence regarding Dominion's $1.6 billion lawsuit
Fired Fox News producer Abby Grossberg says she's come across more evidence regarding Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation suit against her former employer, NBC News reported.

Grossberg, who was a senior producer for hosts Maria Bartiromo and Tucker Carlson, was fired in March after she filed a lawsuit claiming that Fox lawyers coerced her into giving misleading testimony in the Dominion case, as well as setting her up to be a scapegoat for the network's coverage of the 2020 election.

In a new sworn statement, Grossberg says Fox lawyers ignored an additional cellphone in her possession and made no efforts to search it despite her repeatedly telling them she had an inoperable company-issued cellphone that she used during the network's 2020 election coverage.

"Grossberg, in the new affidavit, said a forensic expert recently pulled two recordings off the broken phone that she recorded using an app called Otter, which simultaneously records and creates text transcriptions of audio files," NBC News' report stated. "The recordings, which she details in the affidavit and audio of which was shared with NBC News, are of phone interviews she participated in with Bartiromo: one with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and another with two sources who claimed to know about Dominion voter fraud."

Gerry Filippatos, who is Grossberg's attorney, says her statement will be filed with the Delaware court as early as Tuesday -- the same day the trial is set to begin.

