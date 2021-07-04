WATCH: Maryland beachgoers flee after fireworks employee accidentally sets them all off

According to WBAL, a 4th of July fireworks display planned for this evening in Ocean City, Maryland was accidentally set off all at once by an employee this morning sending beachgoers fleeing.

In a video that can be seen below, the massive explosion was filmed at a distance as one man carrying a child fled past the camera.

WBAL reports, "Fireworks detonated Sunday morning on the Ocean City beach, injuring an employee who was setting up for July Fourth festivities," and that the employee was injured with non-life-threatening injuries and refused to go to the hospital.

According to police, first responders were called and told there was a car fire.

"Firefighters arrived to find that no vehicle was on fire; however, there was an unintentional discharge of fireworks that were being set up on the beach for the town's fireworks show," a police spokesperson stated.

You can see videos below via Twitter:
















