GOP senator Josh Hawley officially announces he'll object to Biden's Electoral College certification
Republican senator Josh Hawley. (Screenshot)

On Wednesday, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) became the first senator to officially announce he will formally object to the certification of the Electoral College results when presented to Congress.

"I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own state election laws," the Republican senator said in a statement.

Outgoing President Donald Trump has called on Senate Republicans to take this step, as a last-ditch effort to try to overturn the election of President-elect Joe Biden, as at least one senator is required to join the protest which will be initiated by Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL). A few Republican senators have already suggested they are open to joining the objection, including Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), but Hawley is the first to publicly commit to doing so.

The effort, though it could lead to a public spectacle, is doomed to failure, as it would require Democrats to also agree with the objection.