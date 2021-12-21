Jim Bob Elliott is the latest Capitol attacker to be indicted for allegedly beating cops with a flag pole

The Justice Department has officially indicted James Robert Elliott, 24, known as "Jim Bob" on six counts for his involvement in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
The Illinois man was arrested for assaulting law enforcement with a flag pole, classified as a dangerous weapon in the indictment. Other charges include civil disorder, assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon, and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon said the DOJ statement.
He is one of many Capitol attackers who are being linked to violence against police, after the DOJ has largely focused on those who merely breached the building.
Elliott adds to 700 other people indicted for their participation in the attack that attempted to stop the counting of the Electoral College. Of those 700 people arrested, 220 have been charged with assaulting law enforcement.
"The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Chicago and Washington Field Offices," the report note.
Flags are allowed at protests, but poles have always been banned at events near the White House and the U.S. Capitol because the poles can be used as a weapon.
"It was very scary, because I thought I was going to lose my life," said US Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell when testifying before Congress. "Then I started getting beat up with a flagpole, with a flag, the American flag that I swore to defend here and overseas. And I don't know how I got this strength, but I hit that person so hard that they let me go. I started backpedaling."