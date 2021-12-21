Trump announces new Jan. 6 press briefing as Capitol riot committee targets his inner circle
Donald Trump called on the House select committee to investigate his debunked election conspiracy theories in a new rant as the probe moves ever closer to his inner circle.

The panel has asked Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), who's seen as a conduit between House Republicans and the Trump White House, to turn over documents and sit for an interview, and the twice-impeached one-term president issued a new statement insisting the 2020 election had been stolen from him.

"Why isn’t the Unselect Committee of highly partisan political hacks investigating the CAUSE of the January 6th protest, which was the rigged Presidential Election of 2020?" Trump raged. "Does anybody notice that they want to stay as far away from that topic as possible, the numbers don’t work for them, or even come close. The only thing they can do is not talk about it. Look at what is going on now in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, and, to a lesser extent, Michigan where the numbers are horrendously corrupt in Detroit."

Trump's own Homeland Security officials declared last year's election the "most secure in history," and numerous courts agreed, but the former president demanded fresh investigations of his baseless fraud claims.

"But the weak Republican RINOs in the Michigan House and Senate don’t want to touch the subject," Trump said. "In many ways a RINO is worse than a Radical Left Democrat, because you don’t know where they are coming from and you have no idea how bad they really are for our Country. The good news is there are fewer and fewer RINOs left as we elect strong Patriots who love America."

Trump will mark the one-year anniversary with a news conference from his Florida residence, a day before he is expected to sit for a deposition with New York attorney general Letitia James' office in an ongoing fraud investigation against his family business.

"I will be having a news conference on January 6th at Mar-a-Lago to discuss all of these points, and more," Trump said. "Until then, remember, the insurrection took place on November 3rd, it was the completely unarmed protest of the rigged election that took place on January 6th.”

