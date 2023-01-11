All flights grounded across in US by nationwide computer outage
An American Airlines flight from Honduras to Miami was grounded Tuesday because a passenger tried to escape out the open pilot window. - Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News/TNS

All flights in the United States were grounded after a nationwide computer outage.

The Federal Aviation Administration posted a notice on its website announcing that its Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system had "failed" Wednesday morning, which delayed about 760 flights and resulted in about 90 canceled flights, reported NBC News.

"Technicians are currently working to restore the system and there is no estimate for restoration of service at this time," the FAA notice said. "Operations across the National Airspace System are affected."

FAA technicians were performing validation checks and repopulating the system as of 6:20 a.m., but delays and disruptions were expected throughout the rest of the day as a result of the early morning outage.

SmartNews