Michigan Supreme Court tosses ex-Gov. Rick Snyder's indictment in Flint water scandal

The Michigan Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that former Gov. Rick Snyder (R) should not have been charged in the Flint water scandal.
The state's high court made the decision while ruling on the case of former state Health and Human Services Department Director Nick Lyon, who was charged with nine counts of involuntary manslaughter.
The court said that one-judge grand juries could be used to issue subpoenas and arrest warrants, but that authority does not include indictments.
According to The Detroit News, "The Flint charges overturned by the Supreme Court's decision include nine manslaughter charges against Lyon; two counts of willful neglect of duty against Republican former Gov. Rick Snyder; charges of perjury, misconduct in office, obstruction of justice and extortion against Snyder adviser Richard Baird; and a charge of perjury against Snyder chief of staff Jarrod Agen."
Over 100,000 residents in Flint, Michigan were reportedly exposed to lead and other contaminants in drinking water.