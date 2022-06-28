Kentucky clinic claims record surgical sterilization requests from women after SCOTUS ruling: reporter
The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last week is seeing continued fallout this week as many women living in red states have been left scrambling for alternatives now that their right to have abortions has been taken away.

Lexington Herald-Leader reporter Alex Acquisto says that she spoke this week with a Lexington, Kentucky-based gynecologist who says her clinic received 91 different requests in just one day from women who want to undergo surgical sterilization, which would permanently prevent them from ever having children of their own.

The gynecologist told Acquisto that this was "far and away the most ever" who have put in requests for surgical sterilization.

This comes amid reports that pharmacies have seen record demand for emergency contraceptives in the wake of the Supreme Court's ruling, and pharmaceutical chain CVS has even implemented a limit of three packs of pills per customer in order to ensure there is significant supply.

According to data compiled by The Guardian, eight states have already banned abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court's ruling through preset "trigger" laws that were due to be enacted in the wake of Roe v. Wade getting overturned.

An additional 10 states are due to have either total bans or severe restrictions on the procedure soon.

