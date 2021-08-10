Florida smashes hospitalization record again -- nearly half of all ICU beds occupied by COVID patients

The novel coronavirus crisis in Florida continues to grow more and more dire.

As flagged by Bloomberg News' Steven Dennis, Florida has once again smashed its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations and now has 15,169 residents hospitalized with the disease.

Even more alarming is the fact that nearly 47 percent of all intensive care unit beds in the state are being taken up by COVID-19 patients, which Dennis says is the highest percentage in the nation right now.

The latest numbers mark a major jump from just two days ago, when Florida reported having 13,793 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has so far completely refused to enact any measures that could possibly slow down the spread of the disease and has even threatened to withhold pay from school administrators who want to implement mask mandates for students and faculty.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has similarly banned school districts from enforcing mask or vaccination requirements, is now asking hospitals to postpone all elective surgeries while he looks for out-of-state health workers who can help his state cope with the deadly pandemic.