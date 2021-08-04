Ron DeSantis whines about Biden 'singling out' Florida after state smashes COVID hospitalization record
Ron DeSantis on Friday, April 2, 2021. - Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel/TNS

Florida governor Ron DeSantis complained on Wednesday that President Joe Biden was "singling out" his state for criticism after it smashed its own record for COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations this week.

Speaking with reporters, DeSantis falsely claimed that the reason for the COVID-19 surge in his state was due to immigrants flooding in through the southern border, when in reality the major reason for the virus's resurgence has been the refusal of millions of Americans to take a free vaccine to protect themselves against the disease.

"Joe Biden has taken to himself to try to single out Florida over COVID," he complained. "He's imported more virus from around the world by having a wide-open Southern border."

DeSantis then told Biden he didn't want to hear anymore complaints about COVID in Florida until he stopped migrants from entering the country.

"Why don't you do your job?" DeSantis said. "Why don't you get this border secure? And until you do that, I don't wanna hear a blip about COVID from you, thank you."

According to data compiled by the New York Times, Florida is now averaging more than 17,000 cases a day and has more than 10,000 people who have been hospitalized with the disease -- and both figures have more than doubled in size over the past two weeks.

DeSantis's poll numbers have slipped as a result of the COVID surge, as he has repeatedly signaled that he will do nothing to mitigate the spread of the deadly disease that so far has killed more than 600,000 Americans.

Watch the videos below.



Video SmartNews