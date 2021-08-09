Florida's viral load is so great if it was a country the US would consider blocking travel there: doctor

Dr. Jonathan Reiner told CNN Sunday that the COVID-19 viral load is so substantial in Florida that there are only two other places on the planet that are worse: Louisiana and Botswana.

Speaking to CNN's Jim Acosta, Dr. Reiner had a sharp warning for anyone traveling to the state in the next few weeks.

"The viral load in Florida is so high right now, there are only two places on the planet where it's higher… It's so high in Florida that I think that if Florida were another country, we would have to consider banning travel from Florida to the United States," he said.

It isn't the first time the U.S. has heard this. Just days ago, the term "as a Floridian" trended on Twitter with many warning travelers to stay out of their state if they don't want to get COVID.

A U.S. federal court judge also just approved an injunction saying that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) can't block a Norweigian cruise line from demanding vaccine proof to ride on their ships.

See the comments in the video below:



