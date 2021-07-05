Remainder of Florida condo demolished — with 121 people still missing

The remaining structure of the Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside, Florida, was destroyed just after 10:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July. Sadly, there were still 121 people still missing.



According to CNN.com, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said that when the area has been secured, they intend to resume the work to uncover those who perished in the building's collapse.

Searches were forced to stop on Saturday after engineers said that they could no longer ensure the safety of the search teams. The greatest concern is that Tropical Storm Elsa is coming dangerously close and there was a fear that the power of the winds, even in an indirect hit, could bring the building down and jeopardize the safety of others around the area. The controlled demolition would theoretically keep that from happening.

The collapse of the building took with it everything that hundreds of residents owned. Those who lived in the building were forced to stand by as clothes, furniture, electronics, photos, and documents collapsed in a heap.

To help those who lost everything, you can donate to the Support Surfside Fund and other verified charities.







