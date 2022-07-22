Florida cop indicted for throttling officer who stopped his attack on handcuffed suspect: report
On Friday, USA TODAY reported that a Florida police sergeant has been indicted on multiple charges for an incident in which he grabbed a colleague by the throat after she pulled him away while he was trying to attack a restrained Black suspect.

"Sunrise police Sgt. Christopher Pullease was charged Wednesday with battery on a law enforcement officer, tampering with evidence, assault on a law enforcement officer and assault on a civilian, according to a Broward State Attorney's Office news release," said the report. "Pullease was previously placed on paid administrative leave."

The original incident occurred in January.

"The suspect had been handcuffed and placed into a cruiser when Pullease pointed pepper spray at him, officials said," continued the report. "The unidentified female officer ran to Pullease and pulled him by the belt away from the suspect, the video showed. Pullease turned and put his left hand on her throat before pushing her back toward another police cruiser."

Despite the incident having been caught on video, the local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police stood by Pullease's actions, and vehemently complained to the city commission after Sunrise Police Chief Anthony Rosa called Pullease's actions "disgusting."

Police brutality incidents from Florida have made national news on multiple occasions. In April, an officer in Jacksonville was captured on his own body camera pistol-whipping and spitting on a restrained Black suspect.

