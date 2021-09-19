Florida Dems blast GOP lawmakers for ‘inherent hypocrisy’ in new ad
Some 8,000 protestors on both sides of the abortion issue paraded for legislators who convened a special session of the FL Legislature in 1989. The abortion issue continues to draw attention in state capitals in Florida and elsewhere. Photo by Mark Foley. State Library & Archives of Florida.
Democratic lawmakers in Florida vow to fight for abortion access and block attempts to pass a law similar to Texas' extreme measure, with the help of ads that blast GOP lawmakers for alleged “inherent hypocrisy" when it comes to people's freedom to make decision about their health.

This week, the Florida Democratic Party released a YouTube video entitled “My Body, My Choice," featuring Florida Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book, who represents part of Broward County in the Senate. She said in the video that “any attempt to do what has been done in Texas is a complete, all out assault on women's rights."

“And we will do everything in our power to stop this from happening," said Book.

The Texas law targets abortions at the point when doctors detect a “fetal heartbeat" at roughly six weeks' gestational age. But that's a highly contested point. Under the new law, private citizens are also allowed to sue people involved in providing abortion access to women, offering $10,000 for a successful suit.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has been vocal in the past about legislation that restricts abortions, had expressed interest in the Texas bill during a press conference but didn't necessarily pledge to support it.

Meanwhile, a DeSantis spokeswoman said the Republican governor has expressed concerns about the portion of the law dealing with lawsuits, according to a report from The Hill.

“Gov. DeSantis doesn't want to turn private citizens against each other," said spokeswoman Christina Pushaw, as reported by The Hill.

