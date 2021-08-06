Ron DeSantis's Florida approves private school vouchers if parents feel they're being 'bullied' by mask rules
Florida governor Ron DeSantis. (Photo by Gage Skidmore)

The administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday enacted yet another new policy that flies in the face of recommendations made by public health experts.

The Associated Press reports that Florida's Board of Education has approved emergency private school vouchers for parents who don't want their children to comply with public schools that make their children wear masks during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"The parents could request the vouchers under provisions normally used to protect children who are being bullied," reports the AP. "The meeting was scheduled a week after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the department to come up with ways of having school districts that mandate mask-wearing provide other alternatives for parents."

DeSantis all week has been sparring with President Joe Biden, who has criticized the Florida governor for overseeing a record-shattering number of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

DeSantis's approval rating has taken a hit in the wake of the latest COVID-19 outbreak, although he has remained resolute against doing anything that would potentially slow the spread of the disease.

