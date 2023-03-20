Florida to punish theater for drag show even though undercover agents said no 'lewd' acts occurred

A theater that held an all-ages Christmas drag show last year is being punished by officials in Florida even though undercover agents who attended the event reported seeing no "lewd" acts while there.

The Miami Herald reports that undercover agents last year were sent to the "Drag Queen Christmas" event held last year at Orlando's Plaza Live theater.

The agents recorded what the Miami Herald describes as "campy" skits such as "Screwdolph the Red-Nippled Man Deer," they also acknowledged that they "did not witness any lewd acts such as exposure of genital organs," while adding that "performers did not have any physical contact while performing to the rhythm of the music with any patrons."

The agents recorded that at least three underage children were at the event, although all of them were accompanied by adults.

However, this is not stopping the Department of Business and Professional Regulation from attempting to strip the Plaza Live of its liquor license, which the Herald notes would all but certainly put it out of business.

Carlos Guillermo Smith, a former Democratic state lawmaker who now works with LGBTQ advocacy organization Equality Florida, tells the Miami Herald that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration is simply being vindictive in going after the theater when the state's own report says it did not break decency laws.

"It’s more evidence that all of this... is contrived, it’s politically motivated," he said. "And it’s not about protecting children. It’s part of an ongoing effort to marginalize LGBT people and their allies because that’s the vehicle that will get him to … the GOP nomination.”