'Pure weakness': Trump Jr hammers DeSantis for being 'silent' on father's potential indictment

Donald Trump Jr. is not happy that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has not been stronger in condemning his father potentially being indicted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

Although DeSantis did criticize Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg for potentially bringing a case against Trump for allegedly making hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, he also took a subtle shot at the former president when he said, "I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over an alleged affair."

This line enraged many of the MAGA faithful, and Trump Jr. accused the Florida governor of ignoring his father's plight.

"So DeSantis thinks that Dems weaponizing the law to indict President Trump is a 'manufactured circus' and isn't a 'real issue,'" Trump Jr. fumed. "Pure weakness. Now we know why he was silent all weekend. He's totally owned by Karl Rove, Paul Ryan & his billionaire donors. 100% Controlled Opposition."

Trump allies have been demanding that DeSantis speak up about his potential criminal indictment, even as Trump has been launching nonstop attacks on the Florida governor, including sharing memes that accuse him of being a "groomer."

Trump would become the first former or sitting president to ever be charged with a crime if an indictment is filed -- a move that would send shockwaves through the 2024 White House race, in which Trump is running to regain office.

Bragg, an elected Democrat, has not confirmed any plans to indict, but has indicated that prosecutors are nearing a decision by putting key witnesses in front of a grand jury in recent weeks and offering Trump the opportunity to testify.

The 76-year-old former Republican president said over the weekend that he expects to be "arrested" on Tuesday and urged supporters to "Protest, take our nation back!"

"They are MANY years beyond the Statute of Limitations which, in this instance, is TWO YEARS. More importantly, THERE WAS NO CRIME!!!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform Monday.





With additional reporting by AFP