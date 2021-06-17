Florida GOP insists typo is to blame after facing brutal backlash for labeling Jewish Democrat an anti-Semite
In a very strange excuse this week, Florida Republican Party Executive Director Helen Aguirre Ferré claimed there was a "typo" to blame for her accusation that all 2022 Democrats in her state were anti-Semitic, Politico reported.

"While @GovRonDeSantis works on policies and signs legislation in support of Florida's Jewish communities, Pelosi calls an anti semitic, @CharlieCrist, a valued leader. Crist, @valdemings & @NikkiFried won't stand up to Pelosi doing nothing to defend Florida's Jewish community," (sic) the now-deleted tweet said.

In the video attacking Pelosi, Democratic Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is Jewish. It also specifically calls out Charlie Crist, who has overwhelming support from pro-Israel groups.

"It was a total mistake, human error," claimed Florida GOP spokesperson Alia Faraj-Johnson. She claimed she meant to say that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was anti-Semitic, not Fried or Crist. It's unclear how the Republicans accidentally typed Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist instead of Ilhan Omar. The names don't appear to feature similar letters.

"It picked up the wrong name at the wrong place," the spokesperson said.

It was Ferré who called it a "typo."

"That was a typo that was corrected and glad to know Fried is paying attention to us," she said. "Are Nikki, Charlie and Val going to denounce Ilhan Omar anytime soon?"

Omar doesn't represent Florida, but Republicans frequently demand that Democrats publically declare support or opposition to other Democrats. Republicans, however, don't provide the same denunciations when GOP officials like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) cited a Jewish space laser as the cause of wildfires in California. Greene also announced that the 2018 mass shooting in Parkland Florida was a "false flag planned shooting." There is not one mention of Greene on the Florida GOP's website, certainly no one denouncing her attacks on Parkland citizens.

