WATCH: Black lawmakers launch unprecedented sit-in on Florida House floor to protest DeSantis' redistricting plan

With some wearing T-shirts saying, “Stop the Black Attack,” Black lawmakers in the Florida House launched a sit-in protest in the Florida Capitol on Thursday.

The Orlando Sentinel described the situation as "unprecedented and spontaneous." The sit-in disrupted a vote on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis redistricting plan, which critics say unfairly favors the GOP and will disenfranchise Black voters.

"Analyses by the Legislature show that map will reduce the number of Black performing districts from four to two. That’s done by breaking up the configurations of seats held by U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, a Tallahassee Democrat, and by U.S. Rep. Val Demings, an Orlando Democrat running for U.S. Senate this year," Florida Politics reports. "The Demings district remains a Democratic one, but arguably no longer one that will have a Democratic Primary controlled by Black voters."

In a prayer on the floor during the sit-in, Democratic Rep. Dotie Joseph said: “The ball is in your court, Lord. It is up to you now.”

Watch video of the sit-in below:


Democrats hold historic sit-in on Florida House floor www.youtube.com

SmartNews Video