Matt Gaetz piles on the red meat at Save America Summit speech in Florida
Matt Gaetz offered a great deal of red meat during a speech at the Save America Summit in Florida.

Gaetz wasted no time before pushing the "Big Lie" of that the election was stolen that incited the fatal January 6th insurrection by supporters of Donald Trump. Following the insurrection, Gaetz sided with the insurrectionists and voted to overturn the election as they had violently fought to do.

"This last week has been full of encouragement," he argued, despite his week of awful press. "From President Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Jim Jordan and the MAGA nation I love."

He again vowed he would not resign.

"I was built for the battle and I won't go anywhere, "he vowed.

"I won't be intimated by a lying media," he said. "The truth will prevail."

