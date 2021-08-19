'Ron DeSantis owns this': Outrage erupts over 'horrific' photo showing COVID-19 patient on floor of treatment center

Twitter users expressed shock and horror on Thursday over a viral photo showing a COVID-19 patient curled up on the floor while waiting for treatment at a Jacksonville monoclonal antibody treatment site.
Kailey Tracy, a reporter with First Coast News, said the city of Jacksonville (COJ) confirmed that the photo was taken at a monoclonal treatment center at the downtown library on Wednesday.
"Woman who posted picture to Reddit says her husband took it, saw people crying in pain. COJ says they were waiting for treatment, providing triple # of wheelchairs now," Tracy reported.
The city said in a statement: "This treatment is meant to keep people OUT of the hospital and is designed for those early on in their COVID-19 diagnosis or for those who believe they have been exposed to COVID. Individuals with severe symptoms should contact a medical professional for guidance on the proper treatment for their situation."
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has been promoting the Regeneron antibody treatments, opening centers across the state, while waging war against mask mandates.
Reactions from Twitter below.
Ron DeSantis owns this. The deaths, the long haulers, these photos and experiences are because of him. https://t.co/fDSfLixlrM— Daniel (@Daniel) 1629390730.0
New pic of Ron DeSantis winning the pandemic just dropped https://t.co/NHj0flEk0T https://t.co/BgUknhTh5v— WORKER-19: Pass The PRO Act Now (@WORKER-19: Pass The PRO Act Now) 1629388867.0
It's absolutely sick what's going on in Florida right now. https://t.co/1ZOWvWqPxv— Emily C. Singer (@Emily C. Singer) 1629389180.0
Ron Deathsantis is the ultimate "Florida Man" https://t.co/bvEEmFKx1A— Mark McCaw 🇮🇪 🇵🇸 (@Mark McCaw 🇮🇪 🇵🇸) 1629390086.0
This is Florida under Ron Desantis. He is pushing an experimental Covid treatment after one of his donors who gave… https://t.co/kc1WfT6okY— Thomas Kennedy (@Thomas Kennedy) 1629389875.0
Ron DeSantis would be going to jail in a sane country https://t.co/S51XJC0ukk— brent says make Amtrak trains faster (@brent says make Amtrak trains faster) 1629389741.0
@wjxt4 Is this real? No beds? No oxygen? Just lie on the floor and hope? https://t.co/VvSY6B6bP0— Marquis Lafayette (@Marquis Lafayette) 1629389585.0
@caslernoel What the f***?!! Yeah like I said before.. that’s some sketchy back alley “clinic”right there! 😳… https://t.co/s0skgNbZzG— Chryshelle (@Chryshelle) 1629388669.0
This is some 3rd world country sh*t. Time to face facts, America. https://t.co/j4Igih5ZZ1— Dr Green New Deal (@Dr Green New Deal) 1629388810.0