'Ron DeSantis owns this': Outrage erupts over 'horrific' photo showing COVID-19 patient on floor of treatment center
Florida governor Ron DeSantis. (Photo by Gage Skidmore)

Twitter users expressed shock and horror on Thursday over a viral photo showing a COVID-19 patient curled up on the floor while waiting for treatment at a Jacksonville monoclonal antibody treatment site.

Kailey Tracy, a reporter with First Coast News, said the city of Jacksonville (COJ) confirmed that the photo was taken at a monoclonal treatment center at the downtown library on Wednesday.

"Woman who posted picture to Reddit says her husband took it, saw people crying in pain. COJ says they were waiting for treatment, providing triple # of wheelchairs now," Tracy reported.

The city said in a statement: "This treatment is meant to keep people OUT of the hospital and is designed for those early on in their COVID-19 diagnosis or for those who believe they have been exposed to COVID. Individuals with severe symptoms should contact a medical professional for guidance on the proper treatment for their situation."

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has been promoting the Regeneron antibody treatments, opening centers across the state, while waging war against mask mandates.

Reactions from Twitter below.

















