WATCH: Elderly Floridians speak out to CNN after Republicans secretly switched their voter registration

Prosecutors had recommended 14 days in custody followed by three years’ probation, 60 hours of community service, and $500 in restitution.

Williams, who posted as “Stiemy Vic" on social media, was most distinctive for these two lines in the FBI description of its interview with the defendant:

“Williams stated that he did not go inside the Capitol building. Williams owns a roasting company and, at the conclusion of the interview, gave two bags of coffee to the interviewing agents.”

The Department of Justice apparently focused on the first part of that statement at the sentencing hearing.

“At the hearing, prosecutors reminded Contreras that Williams had lied to the FBI when he interviewed them by telling them he had only gone to the door of the Capitol, but not inside, as he actually had done,” Law and Crime reported.

Williams told the judge, “I did not want to lie to the FBI, but I sure didn’t want to admit I went into the building. I was scared to death.”

Among social media posts cited by the feds were these:

“I said I wasn’t going in by then I couldn’t help myself,” he wrote in a post that appeared to be taken from within the crowd outside the Senate Wing Door, according to the FBI complaint.

“WE are America!” he wrote in a post featuring a selfie from a different angle outside the Capitol building.

He also sent private messages telling people “I’m inside,” “Inside the Capitol,” and “I got in the Capitol.”

But based on lawandcrime.com’s reporting, the judge, who it noted was an appointee of President Barack Obama, somehow saw past that in the sentencing.

“Before issuing his sentence, Contreras commented on the more than 50 pages of letters of support that Williams had submitted with his sentencing memorandum.

“Everyone’s saying you’re the greatest thing since sliced bread,” Contreras told Williams.

“Contreras noted that in addition to Williams’ “charitable activities,” including a foundation that supports children and schools in villages in Kenya and elsewhere, Williams also has a coffee company that “provides high quality coffee for members of armed services.

“Good luck to you sir,” Contreras said at the end of the hearing. “I hope this is just a blip in an otherwise commendable good life.”