Florida Republican is the richest member of Congress — and a California Democrat is the poorest: report

Financial disclosure forms filed by members Congress have revealed that Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) is the richest member.
"The wealthiest 15 members were worth at least $1.3 billion, half of Congress' wealth," Business Insider reported Tuesday.
Disclosure rules only require members to list ranges of value for their assets, so Insider analyzed, "thousands of pages of documents to estimate the minimum and maximum net worth of members of the US Senate and the US House of Representatives."
The analysis found Scott to be the wealthiest member, with a net-worth estimated at $200,327,223.
"Scott, who assumed office in 2019, cemented his No. 1 spot on the list through his extensive holdings in stocks, bonds, LLCs, private-equity funds, gold trusts, and treasury notes," Insider reported. "The senator is the cofounder of two healthcare companies: Columbia Hospital Corporation (now HCA Healthcare) and Solantic. He also worked as a venture capitalist, investing in several technology and healthcare companies."
The second richest member is Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX), who is married to the daughter of the founder of the media giant iHeartRadio.
Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-CA) was estimated to be the poorest member, with a net-worth of $1,008,000, followed by Rep. Steven Horsford (D-NV) at $1,047,992.
