Florida Republican's homophobic comment prompts ‘audible gasps’ on state House floor

“Isis, the Taliban, and Al-Qaeda, those are the folks who discriminate. We bombed a building in 2017 like we never usually do,” he said.
“We bombed it because they threw homosexuals off that building.
IN OTHER NEWS: Trump asked to attend Irish High Court hearing over golf resort legal dispute
“Our terrorist enemies hate homosexuals more than we do,” he said. “They’re the ones who discriminate.”
Former state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith (D), a state senate candidate who is openly gay, tweeted video of Holcomb’s shocking remarks in which audible gasping can be heard.
“Florida GOP Representative Jeff Holcomb says the quiet part out loud on the House floor today,” Smith wrote.
“Our terrorist enemies hate homosexuals MORE THAN WE DO.
“Audible gasping in the chamber.”
According to LGBTQ Nation’s Alex Bollinger’s report,
“Holcomb was speaking about Florida S.M. 1382, which would have the state of Florida send copies of a text to President Joe Biden and other federal officials demanding that the military stop engaging in ‘woke social engineering and experimentation practices.’ The bill cites the military’s opposition to racism in the workplace and the facts that ‘openly gay and bisexual men and women have been allowed to serve in the military’ and ‘the ban on transgender individuals serving in the military was lifted as examples of ‘woke’ military policies.
“His speech comes after years of attacks on LGBTQ+ people’s rights from the Florida state legislature, including the state’s infamous Don’t Say Gay bill, its ban on transgender students participating in school sports, and its most recent bill to allow doctors to refuse care for LGBTQ+ people.”
\u201cFlorida GOP Representative Jeff Holcomb says the quiet part out loud on the House floor today. \n\n\u201cOur terrorist enemies hate homosexuals MORE THAN WE DO.\u201d\n\nAudible gasping in the chamber. \n\nAnd then there\u2019s @RepSkidmore\u2019s reaction. \ud83d\ude32\u201d— Carlos Guillermo Smith (@Carlos Guillermo Smith) 1682998007