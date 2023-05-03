Trump asked to attend Irish High Court hearing over golf resort legal dispute

Donald Trump's trip to Ireland could last a little longer than expected if he chooses to respond to an invite from an environmental group in regards to a case over sand trap fencing at his resort at Doonbeg in County Clare, Ireland's Independent reported.
Friends of the Irish Environment (FIE) brought the proceedings against the fencing that was built at the resort in 2022, claiming it would cause "profound and irreversible environmental damage."
FIE asked Trump "to stay on in Ireland until May 15"— the date when the case is due before the Irish High Court.
"In its action FIE claims that the defendants constructed a fence at the base of the dunes made of large wooden pallets set deeply into the ground side by side with a fine nylon mesh stretched across them," Independent.ie reported. "The new fencing was removed after Clare County Council issued a Warning Letter and the environmental charity brought a case under Section 160 of the Planning Acts over [unauthorized] development. However, FIE says a network of these fences remains along the top of the dunes, which they want the court to make orders for their removal."
In their letter to Trump, FIE's Director Tony Lowes writes: “Dear Donald; We haven’t spoken since your kind offer in 2014 to support us in our opposition to a wind farm which we regretfully declined. It is good to see that we are both well. We wonder now if you would consider staying on in Ireland for the High Court Hearing of the case we have brought against the sand trap fencing on the dune system at Doonbeg?"
“It would be an opportunity for you to learn about the concerns of environmental groups and the importance of conservation," the letter read.