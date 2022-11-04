Florida teen flashes gun in online video: ‘I’m tired of being stereotyped as a school shooter’
Child holding gun (Shutterstock)

A Florida teenager was arrested after flashing a handgun in a Snapchat video and saying he might as well become a school shooter.

More than 30 tips were called in to the Marion County sheriff's office Thursday evening after seeing the teen talking about getting picked on at Belleview High School and then brandishing what appeared to be a gun, reported WESH-TV.

"I'm not going to lie, I'm tired of being stereotyped as a school shooter," the teenager said. "I mean, if that's what everybody wants."

Deputies contacted the boy and his family, who said the weapon was an Airsoft gun, and he was later taken into custody and held at a juvenile detention facility.

The teen was charged with electronic threat to conduct a mass shooting.

