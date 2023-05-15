Florida teacher says state is investigating her for showing Disney movie to 5th graders

A teacher in Florida says the state's Department of Education is investigating her for showing a Disney movie in her class that had gay themes, NBC South Florida reported.
Jenna Barbee, who teaches 5th grade, said a school board member and parents reported her to the Florida Department of Education for showing the movie "Strange World" in her class. The movie, which came out in 2022, is Disney's first with an openly gay character.
"None of my students cared or batted an eye, they didn't even know this was a big deal until the board member and the state made it a big deal. They're using it against me saying they're protecting the children and it's for their safety, but what is this actually showing them," Barbee said, adding that every student in her class had their parents sign a permission slip that said PG movies were allowed.
Florida is known for its laws that ban discussions about sex or gender in public schools.