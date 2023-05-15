Florida teacher says state is investigating her for showing Disney movie to 5th graders

The Guardian's Nina Lakhani, in an article published on May 15, reports that the Inquirer is "scrambling to restore its systems and resume normal operations" following the "worst disruption" it has suffered "in decades."

"The Inquirer's offices are closed through at least Tuesday, and the company is looking for co-working space to serve as a makeshift newsroom for Election Night," Lakhani reports. "It is unclear when normal editorial services will be restored."

Philadelphia's Democratic mayoral primary has national implications, as Pennsylvania will be a must-win state for President Joe Biden in 2024. And the Democratic mayoral nominee could play an important role in get-out-the-vote efforts in the state's most densely populated city.

The Democratic mayoral candidates are a mixture of progressives, liberals and centrists. Progressive Helen Gym, a former city councilwoman, has been endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) — both of whom visited Philly to campaign for her on May 14.

Meanwhile, the more moderate Rebecca Rhynhart has been endorsed by centrist Democrats who include Ed Rendell — former Pennsylvania governor and ex-Democratic National Committee chairman — as well as former Philadelphia Mayor Mike Nutter, who worked on Michael Bloomberg's 2020 presidential campaign.

The Washington Post's Amber Phillips notes that Philly has never had a female mayor, but that could change if the Democratic nominee is Rhynhart, Gym or former Philadelphia City Councilwoman Cherelle Parker.

The Inquirer's print edition was published on May 15, although without any classified ads.

Lakhani reports, "Few details about the attack on the Inquirer have been released to staff members or readers. It is unclear whether any personal data has been exposed, exactly which systems had been breached, or who was behind the attack and what motivations they had."