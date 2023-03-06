Watch: Chaos erupts at Florida wedding reception as enraged worker waves gun

A DJ who witnessed some tense moments during a wedding reception in Florida is speaking out, WSVN reported.

Jonathan Campo was DJing the reception held at Cielo Farms Nursery Thursday night, when an aggressive worker demanded he turn off the music for fears of noise complaints, spilling a drink on his DJ equipment in the process.

“By this time, the entire wedding party is aware of what’s going on,” said Campo. “My honest perspective, ’cause I’ve done so many weddings is, I think you should know the way your employees are handling the situation, because it’s not a good representation for the business.”

Campo said that a man then entered the venue, pulled out a gun, and started waving it around.

“Why am I bracing myself to get shot? All I was doing was DJing my cousin’s wedding and trying to give her her last dance,” he said.

“Get out, get out. Don’t make me … Get out! Get out! Get out!” the man is heard saying in the video recorded by Campo.

Campo said the man "started brandishing the gun everywhere, at everybody, put it at my uncle’s face, put it at my cousin who got married, the bride, put it at her head, waved it at her husband’s head."

When police arrived at the scene, they made two arrests. Miguel Rodriguez Albisu and Christian Sergio Rafart appeared in court this Saturday. Albisu faces nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Watch video courtesy of CBS Miami below or at this link.



