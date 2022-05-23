Trump is getting 'run outta Georgia with his tail between his legs' by Brian Kemp: former Ted Cruz aide

In anticipation of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's expected primary win on Tuesday after Donald Trump's handpicked candidate's campaign went nowhere, Bulwark columnist and former Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speechwriter Amanda Carpenter ridiculed the former president for not only being outplayed, but for being on the precipice of a high-profile humiliation.

Coming just a week after another Trump endorsee, incumbent Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) was rejected in his bid for a second term, Carpenter explained that the former president is having a rough time of it as voters -- and Republican officeholders -- are rejecting his election meddling.

As Carpenter points out, Kemp rebuffed Trump's attempt to steal Georgia's 16 Electoral College votes in the 2020 presidential election and now has once again beat the former president by getting the support of his GOP colleagues to derail David Perdue's challenge at the behest of Trump.

Noting that Trump has shunned his own pick in the waning days of the campaign by refusing to head to Georgia to boost Perdue's chances after giving his campaign over $2 million to spend, Carpenter wrote, "Kemp ran Trump outta Georgia with his tail between his legs."

"The effort failed: Kemp continued to batter Perdue in the polls, even though Trump invested more into Perdue than any other candidate, ever," she wrote. "Trump has adjusted accordingly—in a reverse of the January 2021 Senate runoff, when Trump went all-out for Perdue up to the eve of the election. This time around, Trump abandoned Perdue on the field. Trump is—quite literally—phoning it in. In the final weeks of the campaign, Perdue was MIA on the campaign trail. So call it what it really is: Total surrender."

Rubbing salt in the wound, the columnist speculated a bitter Trump will likely rage on his Truth Social about betrayal and RINOs as reports of Kemp's win come rolling in.

"Think about the split-screen: Trump is probably at home in Mar-a-Lago right now stewing, looking for screwy things to 'ReTruth' on his pretend social media platform. Meanwhile, IRL, Republican governors are flocking to Kemp’s side," she wrote before adding, "But, here’s the real rub for Trump: Former Vice President Mike Pence—who shares with Kemp the distinction of having defied Trump’s demands to block Joe Biden’s election—will be in Georgia today to campaign alongside Kemp on the eve of his all-but-certain victory."

She later added, "Trump does have a well-established losing record. First the House, then the Senate, then his re-election campaign. The 2022 midterms will be another test. For now, the important thing to note is that the scoreboard will soon read Kemp 2–Trump 0."

