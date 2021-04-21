President of top police union agrees Derek Chauvin conviction was justified

On Tuesday, the conviction of former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin on multiple counts of murder and manslaughter for the death of George Floyd triggered outrage from the far right.

But one person who did not come to Chauvin's defense was Patrick Yoes, president of the Fraternal Order of Police — a top police union that is usually quick to defend officers' conduct in just about any fatal incident. Even as far as Yoes was concerned, the conviction was justified, as he said on CNN's "OutFront" that night.

"Your organization called the trial fair and said the system of justice worked as it should," said anchor Erin Burnett. "Do you believe the jury got it right in the case of Derek Chauvin with the guilty on all three counts?"

"As a law enforcement officer, we were probably one of the first organizations that stepped forward and said, you know, this just doesn't look right, and we knew that, and we had full faith in the criminal justice system," said Yoes. "There was a trial and a trial, all the evidence was put forth, and now we have a verdict, and now we can go one step closer to getting past this very dark day in American history. We're very much committed to having the open dialogues and finding a path forward so we can have a better criminal justice system."

