Far-right Twitter freaks out over George Floyd's murderer being held accountable

The conviction of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin on multiple counts of murder and manslaughter for the killing of George Floyd triggered jubilant celebration from civil rights activists around the country, with even Fox News personalities admitting the verdict was accountability served.
But not everyone was pleased with the outcome.
Across Twitter, far-right commenters exploded with anger over the fact that a police officer was held to account for murdering an unarmed Black man. Some commenters explicitly called for police to stage strikes or sickouts — the so-called "Blue Flu" — to intimidate the government and public officials into allowing them to do as they please.
Cops need to resign en masses now— Tim Pool (@Tim Pool)1618959503.0
Uhhh... it appears white boy summer has been postponed— Scott Greer 6’2” IQ 187 (@Scott Greer 6’2” IQ 187)1618954129.0
Why even remain a cop? This system hates you and only needs you to enforce mask regulations. Get a job that won’t… https://t.co/iYRkvlWjyR— Scott Greer 6’2” IQ 187 (@Scott Greer 6’2” IQ 187)1618953585.0
Why do police officers even bother going to work anymore?— Brigitte Gabriel (@Brigitte Gabriel)1618953627.0
Police will stop doing their jobs. Get out of the cities. Live in a deep red area where you’re allowed to have lawf… https://t.co/aLYtdvz1AY— Mike Cernovich (@Mike Cernovich)1618953142.0
Trying to organize my calendar. Are we doing unity and healing now or rioting and looting?— Dave Rubin (@Dave Rubin)1618954851.0
Justice is DEAD and so is this country. An innocent man was just convicted of murder for a crime he never committed. THIS COUNTRY SUCKS!— Liberty Hangout (@Liberty Hangout)1618952972.0
https://t.co/BTiYSCpO9R— Scafe says wear a gd mask (@Scafe says wear a gd mask)1618960092.0
LAPD officers: Does this make you want to risk your life to make arrests? #BlueFlu https://t.co/rW5EknyF5z— Ray Dietrich (@Ray Dietrich)1618962272.0