Far-right Twitter freaks out over George Floyd's murderer being held accountable

The conviction of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin on multiple counts of murder and manslaughter for the killing of George Floyd triggered jubilant celebration from civil rights activists around the country, with even Fox News personalities admitting the verdict was accountability served.

But not everyone was pleased with the outcome.

Across Twitter, far-right commenters exploded with anger over the fact that a police officer was held to account for murdering an unarmed Black man. Some commenters explicitly called for police to stage strikes or sickouts — the so-called "Blue Flu" — to intimidate the government and public officials into allowing them to do as they please.



































