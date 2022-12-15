Former aide sues Leticia James for allegedly protecting serial sexual harasser who was her chief of staff

According to a lawsuit brought by a former aide, New York Attorney General Leticia James continued to employ her longtime chief of staff in spite of his “known propensity to sexually harass and to commit sexual assault and batteries,” The New York Times reports.

Sofia Quintanar filed the lawsuit against James, her campaign, the office of the attorney general and Ibrahim Khan, who was once her chief of staff. Khan resigned over accusations that he groped and kissed Quintanar and at least one other former employee of James’s office. The lawsuit seeks damages for loss of income, embarrassment, and pain and suffering.

"The filing, which recounts the harassment first reported by The New York Times and substantiated by an outside law firm hired by Ms. James’s office, accuses the office of protecting Mr. Khan by allowing him to resign without being fired and of lying to the media about why he was absent from the office," The Times' report stated.

“With the filing of this complaint, I hope to increase the visibility and strength of women of color having a voice in the #MeToo movement,” Quintanar, 33, told The Times. “We are less likely to come forward in these situations because those in positions of power have historically thought less of us.”

Read the full report over at The New York Times.