MAGA fans fume at Trump over digital trading cards stunt: 'He can't win in '24'

Former President Donald Trump this week teased a "major announcement" that turned out to be a set of digital trading cards that depict him as a variety of American male icons.
If the former president believed that this move would sit well with his base, however, he appears to have been mistaken.
Reaction to the "major announcement" from many longtime MAGA Twitter users ranged from mild disappointment to outright anger that he got them hyped up for major news only to instead sell them $99 NFTs.
"As much as I love President Trump, this really was a let-down!" wrote longtime MAGA fan Lavern Spicer.
"This...this...was the 'major announcement' he was supposed to give? .............why tho???" wrote Jeff Charles.
"Man…when all Patriots are looking for is hope for the future of our country and Trump hypes everybody up with a 'BIG ANNOUNCEMENT," wrote the Hodget Twins, a "conservative comedy" duo. "Then drops a low quality NFT collection video as the 'announcement', it just pushes people away…Damn."
Notorious white nationalist troll Baked Alaska, who was once so devoted to Trump that he rioted on his behalf at the United States Capitol building, wrote that he was shifting his allegiance to Hitler-praising rapper Kanye West.
"Wait hold up….. that MAJOR announcement we were all waiting for is literally Trump trading cards…," he wrote. "Meanwhile, Ye is preaching the Bible & defending J6 victims….. this is why Trump can’t win in 24."
Check out some more reactions from disappointed MAGA followers below or at this link.
\u201cTrump\u2019s major announcement was about digital trading cards. Can we be honest about that being a let down?\u201d— CCG BRYSON (@CCG BRYSON) 1671124004
\u201cTrumps major announcement\u2026Official trading cards of his life? Are you fucking kidding me? They\u2019ve all lost their minds.\u201d— \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8Ericsfedup\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8Ericsfedup\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1671121455
\u201cThis is one of Trump's best, most incisive and most informed policy announcements \n\nToo bad it's getting overshadowed by the NFT nonsense\n\nFire the moron grifter who suggested the NFT thing and promote whoever advised on the speech announcement\u201d— Darren J. Beattie \ud83c\udf10 (@Darren J. Beattie \ud83c\udf10) 1671132781
\u201cDeSantis is calling for the investigation of Fauci and Trump is releasing digital trading cards. \n\nGee I wonder which is the better presidential candidate.\u201d— Tony Kinnett (@Tony Kinnett) 1671123878
\u201cDeSantis out here launching grand juries, while Trump be out here selling trading cards. Come on, man.\u201d— Steve Deace (@Steve Deace) 1671123244
\u201cI love Trump, but I want to know WHO in Trumps orbit thought it was a great idea to sell egotistical trading cards? \nOur beloved country is sliding into a deep, dark hole, on the daily - THIS is more pressing.\u201d— \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8ProudArmyBrat (@\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8ProudArmyBrat) 1671125685