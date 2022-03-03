Here’s why Trump, Jr’s fiancée can not claim attorney-client privilege in Jan. 6 deposition

The fiancée of Donald Trump, Jr. was subpoenaed by the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the United States Capitol, but is unlikely to successfully employ attorney-client privilege to in response to questioning.
Kimberly Guilfoyle spent a decade working as a deputy district attorney in both Los Angeles and San Francisco, but the State Bar of California says she was "not eligible to practice law" during the period in question.
In June of 2019, the administrative arm of the California Supreme Court to regulate attorneys suspended Guilfoyle's law license for failure to pay her fees. It currently lists her status as "inactive" and it searches do know show her licensed in New York or Florida.
“Ms. Guilfoyle met with Donald Trump inside the White House, spoke at the rally that took place before the riot on January 6th, and apparently played a key role organizing and raising funds for that event. The Select Committee is seeking information from her about these and other matters. Because Ms. Guilfoyle backed out of her original commitment to provide a voluntary interview, we are issuing today's subpoena that will compel her to testify," select committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said on Thursday.
The State Bar lists Guilfoyle's address as a six-bedroom mansion in Jupiter, Florida. Realtor.com says it sold for $9.7 million in 2021, estimating its value has now fallen to $9,336,330.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The author of this piece worked for Gavin Newsom’s 2003 mayoral campaign when Guilfoyle was married to the California Democrat. The campaign was successful, Guilfoyle went on to be first lady of San Francisco. The two divorced in 2006; Newsom currently serves as governor of California while Guilfoyle worked for Fox News for over a decade.
