Photo: lev radin/Shutterstock

A former Boston Police K-9 officer who rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been arrested and charged for attacking a Capitol Police officer with a chair during the riot, NBC News reported.

Joseph Fisher faces several felony charges, including obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers. He was arrested on Thursday morning.

The FBI says Fisher was "wearing a beanie with the logos of several Boston sports teams." A current Boston Police officer identified Fisher after online sleuths pointed him out. The FBI also used cellphone records to track his whereabouts that day.

"Investigators verified with the U.S. Capitol Police that the Victim physically assaulted by Fisher is a U.S. Capitol Police officer and obtained the Victim’s identity," an FBI affidavit stated. "Investigators subsequently interviewed the Victim, who positively identified himself as the officer in the yellow vest, and recalled being hit with a chair. At the time of the interview, the Victim was unable to recall who had hit him with the chair or the specifics of the altercation with Fisher."

