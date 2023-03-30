Watch: Chaos erupts at Jim Jordan's latest 'weaponization' hearing

The House Judiciary Committee held a hearing this Thursday on the “weaponization” of the federal government, aiming to examine allegations that the Biden administration influenced social media companies in regards to information about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is accusing the Biden administration of colluding with social media companies to censor information.

During one point in the hearing, Jordan dismissed a panel of witnesses after his questioning had concluded, but was immediately met with objections from fellow committee members who said they were denied a chance to cross-examine the witnesses.

"Mr. Chairman, these witnesses are being dismissed without the ability to cross examine their statements," Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-MA) said. "They've made some outlandish allegations here, and consistent with the work of especially this select committee and congressional hearing in general, we should have the ability to question their statements."

Lynch went on to tell Jordan that he believes some of the testimony given at the hearing was "false," adding that "I would like the opportunity to cross examine those witnesses."

Jordan cut him off, telling Lynch he would eventually get a chance to conduct his cross examination. When Lynch protested, Jordan cut him off again, accusing him of just trying to make a "speech."

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) then chimed in to point out that Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) had previously "presented testimony that was pretty salacious and was allowed to leave the room, and we were not allowed to cross examine him."

From there, other committee members joined in, causing the hearing to temporarily descend into disarray.

Watch the video below or at this link.