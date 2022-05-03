Former CIA officer who pleaded guilty to raping 26 women now backtracks -- and claims he's impotent

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that a former CIA officer who pleaded guilty to drugging and sexually assaulting 26 women is now trying to back out of the plea agreement — claiming he couldn't have done it because of his erectile dysfunction.

"Brian Jeffrey Raymond was arrested Oct. 9, 2020, in La Mesa, California," reported Justin Rohrlich. "The 'experienced sexual predator,' as prosecutors described him, had been living with his parents in his childhood hometown after abruptly returning to the U.S. from his undercover posting at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City. A source close to the case told The Daily Beast that the CIA began an internal administrative inquiry after Raymond’s arrest, and that he resigned from the agency shortly thereafter."

"The vile allegations against Raymond, 45, stemmed from an incident in late May 2020, when a passerby reported seeing a 'naked, hysterical woman desperately screaming for help' on the terrace of a Mexico City apartment leased by the U.S. government," said the report. "Investigators subsequently discovered some 500 photos and videos of unconscious women in Raymond’s bed. Prosecutors said he could be seen in various shots, holding open the women’s eyes, waving their limp arms and legs around, or putting his fingers in their mouths to show that they are indeed passed out cold."

According to the report, Raymond initially admitted to these episodes — but after one Mexican national went into great detail about how she was drugged and violated, he disputed her version of the story.

"According to the motion, Raymond has an enlarged prostate for which he has been taking dutasteride, a drug marketed under the brand name Avodart, 'for years.' One of the side effects of dutasteride, the filing points out, is erectile dysfunction. To combat this, the filing says Raymond used Cialis, a prescription medication in the same family as Viagra and Levitra," said the report. "'As a person with ED, Mr. Raymond experiences a prolonged refractory period (the time between ejaculation and when he can again achieve an erection), generally at least 12 hours,' the motion says. 'Therefore, he asserts that he could not have had sex with Complainant #7 to the point of ejaculation during the night.'"

This comes amid a number of other allegations of sex crimes committed by federal officers. Last August, an FBI agent who investigated sex crimes against children was himself arrested on charges of exposing himself to a teenage girl.