Former Florida GOP lawmaker caught up in FBI investigation into multi-million dollar 'bilking' of taxpayers: report

According to a report from the Palm Beach Post, a former Florida Republican lawmaker who served as Speaker of the House is under investigation and accused of ripping off taxpayers to the tune of millions after a company he heads reportedly submitted invoices for hurricane clean-up that was never done.

Allan Bense, who served in the state legislature from 1998 to 2006 where he rose to speaker before being replaced by Marco Rubio, is one of the subjects mentioned in an investigation into GAC Contractors according to court documents.

According to the report, the investigation centers around "millions" billed to local governments in 2018 for Hurricane Michael clean-up.

"The company’s top executives, including Bense and its late CEO Derwin White, commanded its crews to visit work sites with equipment but not perform any work, and then billed Bay County, the school district and other government municipalities, federal investigators allege in an affidavit filed with a search warrant carried out last year at the company’s headquarters," the report states before adding, "Federal law enforcement authorities, in the affidavit, said that Bense and White ordered GAC's workers to clean up their own homes or properties and that of other top public officials, including state Sen. George Gainer, Lynn Haven City Attorney Adam Albritton's house and Bay County School Superintendent Bill Husfelt, among others."

The report adds, "The search warrant itself called for government review of any and all records, documents and supporting documentation relating to owner account expenditures and accounting entries for Derwin White and Allan Bense."

"Bense, who served in the Florida House of Representatives from 1998 to 2006 and as House Speaker between 2004-06, has been a managing partner of GAC Contractors, alongside Derwin White, since 1996. This year he is listed by the Florida Division of Corporations as the company's chairman," the Post is reporting.