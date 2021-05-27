FBI busts former South Florida Republican official as Capitol rioter: report
A pro-Trump mob enters the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.. - Win McNamee/AFP North America/TNS

On Wednesday, The Palm Beach Post reported that a former Republican leader in Palm Beach County, Florida has been identified by the FBI as a participant in the January 6th invasion of the U.S. Capitol.

"Jody Tagaris, 67, who lives near Jupiter, is charged with four federal misdemeanors, accusing her of illegally entering a restricted building and being disruptive and disorderly once inside. She faces a maximum year-long prison sentence on each count," reported Jane Musgrave. "After a brief video hearing before a U.S. magistrate in West Palm Beach on Tuesday, she was released after posting a $50,000 bond. She is to appear in federal court in Washington at an unspecified date to enter a plea to the charges, court records show."

According to the report, Tagaris was outed by a co-worker, who recognized an image of her sitting in the frame of a broken window at the Capitol, sporting an American flag jacket. "A search of her cellphone records also showed she was in and around the Capitol when Trump acolytes stormed the building with stun guns, pepper spray, baseball bats and flagpoles used as clubs, agents said. Five deaths are blamed on the riot."

Tagaris had posted the image to Facebook herself, with the caption, "The Capital. … back at hotel safe! Got tear gassed but okay!"

A number of rioters have been exposed by social media, with family or acquaintances turning them in. Some are even further incriminating themselves, as did one rioter from Colorado who showed up to an FBI interview wearing the same clothes from the day of the riot.