'I'd die on my feet': Herschel Walker ends campaign speech with ominous ‘dead patriot’ rant
Herschel Walker (Photo via Herschel Walker Facebook page)

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker (GA) suggested that America needs more dead patriots to save it from Democrats.

At a campaign event in Rome, Georgia, Walker told a group of supporters that they should not vote for his opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), because he was not a good Christian. Walker pointed to eviction notices that were reportedly sent by Warnock's church.

The Republican candidate concluded his event by telling a story about how Francis Scott Key wrote "The Star-Spangled Banner."

"The British captain said, 'If you don't do that, we will take that flag down,'" Walker explained. "And Mr. Key said, "You've got to do what you've got to do.'"

He explained that the British ships fired "at our American flag."

"Well, you know why that flag stayed there?" Walker continued. "That flag stayed there because every time that flag got ready to hit the ground, a dead patriot laid against it to keep it up."

"It's time for us to get patriots," he added. "It's time for us to get patriots because I tell people this: I would [rather] die on my feet than to live on my knees."

Watch the video below.

