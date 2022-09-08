Former intelligence officials warn Mar-a-Lago has become a 'magnet for foreign spies'
US president Donald Trump's home Mar-a-Lago in Florida (AFP)

Former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida has reportedly become a "magnet for foreign spies," according to former U.S. intelligence officials and national security analysts.

Per The Guardian, it was reported "that a document describing an unspecified foreign government’s defenses, including its nuclear capabilities, was one of the many highly secret papers Trump took away from the White House when he left office in January 2021."

The news outlet also noted:

"There were also documents marked SAP, for Special-Access Programmes, which are often about US intelligence operations and whose circulation is severely restricted, even among administration officials with top security clearance. Potentially most disturbing of all, there were papers stamped HCS, Humint Control Systems, involving human intelligence gathered from agents in enemy countries, whose lives would be in danger if their identities were compromised."

Speaking to MSNBC News, former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director John Brennan weighed in with his insight on the discovery,

“I know that national security professionals inside government, my former colleagues, [they] are shaking their heads at what damage might have been done,” John Brennan, former CIA director, told the news outlet.

“I’m sure Mar-a-Lago was being targeted by Russian intelligence and other intelligence services over the course of the last 18 or 20 months, and if they were able to get individuals into that facility, and access those rooms where those documents were and made copies of those documents, that’s what they would do.”

Peter Strzok, who previously served as deputy assistant director of counter-intelligence for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) also expressed similar sentiments when during the brief discussion on MSNBC.