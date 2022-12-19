Former Oregon GOP leader abruptly quits state senate position

Dallas Heard, a current state senator and the former leader of this state's Republican party, has abruptly announced his resignation, according to local news outlet KGW8.

Heard is citing the need to spend more time with his family, stating it had nothing to do with the party's poor performance in Oregon during the midterm elections. Democrats maintained control of both the state house and state senate, while winning the most high-profile state senate contest by nearly four percent.

Heard's resignation is effective Jan. 1. He had two more years left in his term. Heard has openly expressed his disappointing at low conservative voter turnout during the November midterm elections.

In March Heard quit his position as the chair of Oregon's Republican party because he said, "communist psychological warfare tactics have been implemented throughout the state's party.

Heard gained notoriety throughout the state for his anti-vaccination and anti-pandemic prevention political stances, and was even removed by security from the Oregon state senate floor for refusal to wear a mask. One not to shy away from conflict, he was also removed at a high school where he was scheduled to give a speech on individual rights.

On January 6, 2021, Heard had a very visible speaking position at the Oregon state capitol in Salem, taking a non-violence stance but promising to get even with Democrats during the 2022 midterm elections.