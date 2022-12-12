Former top Twitter official flees home over threats in wake of Elon Musk's criticism: report

The former head of trust and safety at Twitter has fled his home after an alleged escalation of threats against after Elon Musk criticized him on the platform, CNN reports.

"Yoel Roth, who resigned from the social media company in November, has in recent weeks faced a storm of attacks and threats of violence following the release of the so-called 'Twitter Files' — internal Twitter communications that new owner Musk has released through journalists including Matt Taibbi and Bari Weiss," CNN's report stated.

"Roth’s position involved him working on sensitive issues including the suspension of then-President Donald Trump’s account in 2021. On Monday, Weiss posted a series of screenshots purported to show internal Twitter documents where Roth and others discussed whether to ban Trump’s account, with some employees questioning if the former president’s tweets violated the platform’s policies."

Musk seemingly agreed with a tweet that accused Roth of being an apologist for pedophilia.

A person close to Roth said threats against him escalated after Musk alluded to Roth being sympathetic to pedophiles.