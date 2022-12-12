'Desperate and delusional': Arizona columnist buries Kari Lake's latest lawsuit

Arizona Republic columnist Laurie Roberts on Monday hammered defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake for filing what she describes as a "desperate and delusional" lawsuit aimed at overturning the results of the 2022 election.

In her latest column, Roberts examined the claims made in Lake's lawsuit and found them completely devoid of substance.

"In a nutshell, her lawsuit is 70 pages of grievance and disbelief, sprinkled with frequent flights of fancy," she writes. "A lot of woulda couldas about the many ways in which Hobbs and Maricopa County election officials stole Lake’s victory. The only thing missing is any actual evidence that they did."

Roberts also notes that the regular cast of Republican attorneys who usually show up to help campaigns filed elections-related lawsuits are absent from Lake's challenge.

Instead, Lake is relying on a lawyer who represented the firm Cyber Ninjas during their failed "audit" of the 2020 election in Arizona that only confirmed President Joe Biden's victory in the state.



Roberts jokes that it's "it’s easy to spot their handiwork" in the lawsuit, which is loaded with conspiratorial language that even implicates other Arizona Republicans.

"According to the lawsuit, [Governor elect Katie] Hobbs and Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer were part of a 'secret censorship operation' coordinated by the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency," she notes.

Taken as a whole, Roberts concludes, Lake's lawsuit appears "destined" to fail.