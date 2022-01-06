Former Trump admin officials band together to block their former boss from holding office again: report

There's a group of former Trump administration officials who are making moves to ensure Donald Trump never runs for office again, POLITICO reports.

According to former White House press secretary and chief of staff to the first lady, Stephanie Grisham, the group plans to meet next week where they will discuss how to “try and stop” former President Donald Trump and the “kind of violence and rhetoric that has been talked about and continues to divide our country.”

“I think that there were a few of us who, again, have been sitting back watching him continue to manipulate and spread this big lie and continue to harm our country,” Grisham told CNN. “And [we] started some informal chats and then started throwing around ideas of what we could do, how we could formalize it."

As to the members of the group, POLITICO confirmed it consists of former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff Miles Taylor, who was revealed to be the author of “Anonymous”, former national security official Olivia Troye, and Trump’s former communications director, Anthony Scaramucci.

